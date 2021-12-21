Mostly Clear
Hunt, Morales carry Wagner over Delaware St. 93-51

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — DeLonnie Hunt had 17 points to lead five Wagner players in double figures as the Seahawks easily defeated Delaware State 93-51 on Monday night.

Alex Morales added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (5-2). Zaire Williams scored 14, as did Raekwon Rogers. Will Martinez had 11 points.

D’Marco Baucum had 15 points for the Hornets (2-10), who have lost eight in a row. Dominik Fragala added 10 points. Chris Sodom had three blocks.

