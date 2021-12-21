Bledson carries Indiana State past Oakland City 78-69

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Bledson had a season-high 21 points as Indiana State topped Oakland City 78-69 on Monday night.

Cameron Henry had 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (6-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Julian Larry added 12 points. Kailex Stephens had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Allen Sims had 19 points for the Mighty Oaks. Jamarcus Clark added 16 points. DJ Redding had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com