Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso past E. Michigan 67-55

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor scored 18 points as Valparaiso topped Eastern Michigan 67-55 on Monday night. Ben Krikke added 17 points for Valpo, while Trevor Anderson chipped in 15.

Kobe King had seven rebounds for Valparaiso (6-6).

Sheldon Edwards, who was second on Valpo in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, scored 4 points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Eastern Michigan scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (5-6). Monty Scott added 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

