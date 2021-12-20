Clear
36.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mitchell propels UC Santa Barbara past Florida A&M 73-62

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 13 points and UC Santa Barbara dominated the first half in a 73-62 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday night.

Sekou Tour, Ajare Sanni and Miles Norris all scored 10 for the Gauchos (6-4), who led 41-23 at halftime. Amadou Sow added 10 rebounds and nine points, while Calvin Wishart handed out eight assists.

Jalen Speer and M.J. Randolph led the Rattlers (2-9), who have lost five straight and fell to 0-8 on the road, with 16 points each. Keith Littles added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 