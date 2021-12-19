Omier scores 22 to lead Arkansas St. past Air Force 68-46

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier matched his career best with a season-high 22 points plus 16 rebounds as Arkansas State easily beat Air Force 68-46 on Sunday.

Marquis Eaton had 16 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas State (8-3). Desi Sills added 12 points.

Jake Heidbreder had six rebounds for the Falcons (7-3), who had just 18 made baskets, six of them from beyond the arc.

A.J. Walker, the Falcons’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, had 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com