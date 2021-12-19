Cloudy
Rocak lifts UC San Diego past D-III Cal Tech 93-52

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lift UC San Diego to a 93-52 win over Division III-member Cal Tech on Saturday.

Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points for UC San Diego (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Lunden Taylor added 11 points.

UC San Diego led 53-25 at halftime, a season best, and distributed 21 assists; also a season high.

Chase Pagon had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers. Spencer Schneider added 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

