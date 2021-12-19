Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand Canyon past San Francisco 49-48

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 23 points, including a late jumper that allowed Grand Canyon to hold off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday.

Blacksher’s jumper with 1:17 left and Yvan Ouedraogo added the first of two free throws to give the Antelopes a 49-45 lead going into the final minute, but the Dons could manage only a 3 by Josh Kunen.

Ouedraogo had 5 points and 16 rebounds for Grand Canyon (10-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Holland Woods, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Antelopes, had only 6 points (0 of 11).

San Francisco totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dons (10-1), whose eight-game season-opening winning streak came to an end. Patrick Tape added seven rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea, whose 20.0 points per game entering the contest led the Dons, had 7 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

