Smith scores 21 to carry Belmont past Bethel (IN) 115-86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored a season-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Belmont beat NAIA-level Bethel (IN) 115-86 on Saturday.

Even Brauns scored 19 points for Belmont (10-3), which earned its fifth straight victory. Will Richard also scored 19 points and distributed seven assists and Ben Sheppard scored 18.

Belmont passed a season-high 27 assists while forcing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Zac Owens and Jared DeHart scored 21 points and Drew Greene 10.

