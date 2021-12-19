Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Benjamin lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Morgan St. 74-60

By AP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 17 points and eight assists and Mount St. Mary’s beat Morgan State 74-60 on Saturday.

Mezie Offurum had 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s (4-8). Jaylin Gibson added 13 points and Nana Opoku 11 with five blocks.

Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points for the Bears (4-7), Seventh Woods 11 points and Malik Miller grabbed eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 