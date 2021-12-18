Mostly Clear
Green scores 29 points to lift N. Iowa past Marshall 75-60

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — AJ Green scored 29 points and Northern Iowa topped Marshall 75-60 on Saturday.

Nate Heise and Cole Henry each scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (4-5).

Marshall scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points for the Thundering Herd (7-5) and Taevion Kinsey scored 10.

