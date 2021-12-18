Rodman’s career highs send Washington St. past N. Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — D.J. Rodman got loose coming off the bench and scored a career-high 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State beat Northern Colorado 82-56 on Saturday.

Rodman, a 6-foot-6 junior, also snagged a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. He entered the contest having reached double digits in the scoring column just once this season and averaging 5.3 points per game.

Northern Colorado’s success was brief as Matt Johnson II and Daylen Kountz buried 3-pointers in succession to start the game. But Washington State countered with 12-straight points and the Cougars (8-4) led the rest of the way.

Johnson sank a pair of foul shots with 4:17 before halftime to reduce Northern Colorado’s deficit to 24-20, but Rodman responded with a 3-pointer and WSU closed the half on a 17-6 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

In moving their record to 3-1 against Big Sky Conference teams this season, WSU’s Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski each scored 16 points, Efe Abogidi 12, and Noah Williams 11.

Kur Jongkuch and Dru Kuxhausen each scored 11 for Northern Colorado.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_