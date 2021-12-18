Mostly Clear
Hammond scores 20 to lead Niagara past Albany 66-58

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 20 points as Niagara beat Albany 66-58 on Saturday.

Jordan Cintron had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Eagles (5-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points. Noah Thomasson had seven rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (3-8). Jamel Horton added 12 points. Jarvis Doles had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

