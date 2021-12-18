Mostly Clear
47.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Holden leads Wright St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 17 points for the Raiders (3-7). Grant Basile added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kenny White Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Mamoudou Diarra added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee Tech’s two leading scorers — Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson — scored four and five points, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 