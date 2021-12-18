Sims, Phillips lift UNC Wilmington over High Point 71-69

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims scored on a drive with two seconds left and Shykeim Phillips came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead UNC Wilmington to a 71-69 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

John-Michael Wright hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left for Highpoint to tie the game.

Sims had 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (5-5). Mike Okauru added 13 points. Trazarien White had seven rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 28 points for the Panthers (5-6). Zach Austin added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Bryant Randleman had three blocks.

Phillips had a chance to win it at the end of regulation but missed a shot at the buzzer. Randleman had tied the game with nine seconds left and was fouled by Sims but missed the free throw.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com