Pember lifts UNC Asheville over E. Tennessee St. 79-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had a career-high 27 points as UNC Asheville topped East Tennessee State 79-64 on Saturday.

Tajion Jones had 17 points for UNC Asheville (7-5). Trent Stephney added 13 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.

Ty Brewer scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-5). Jordan King added 13 points. Ledarrius Brewer had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

David Sloan scored only 2 points despite entering the contest as the Buccaneers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

