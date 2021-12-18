Partly Cloudy
Maine routs D-III New England University 86-50

By AP News

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Maine to an 86-50 win over New England University on Saturday.

Vukasin Masic had 11 points and 10 assists for Maine (3-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Novak Perovic added 10 points.

Alex Kravchuk had 17 points for the Division III Nor’easters. Drake Gavin added 12 points. Ric Castillo had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

