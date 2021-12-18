Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Pacific 73-61

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as North Dakota State defeated Pacific 73-61 on Friday night.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (8-4), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Jarius Cook added 10 points.

Nick Blake had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-7). Alphonso Anderson added 11 points.

___

___

