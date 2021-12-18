Chappell scores 15 to lift Sacramento State past Menlo 67-53

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell scored 15 points to carry Sacramento State to a 67-53 win over Menlo on Friday night.

William FitzPatrick had 12 points for Sacramento State (4-5). Bryce Fowler added 11 points and six assists. Teiano Hardee had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Haven had 10 points for the Oaks. N’Jai LeBlanc and Ziggy Lauese each had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com