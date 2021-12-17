Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Regent 110-53

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Coastal Carolina to a 110-53 win over Regent on Thursday.

Vince Cole had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (7-3). Josh Uduje added 14 points. DeShawn Thomas had 13 points.

Coastal Carolina is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 110 points were a season best for Coastal Carolina, which also achieved a season-high 30 assists.

Andrew Aiken had 20 points for the Royals. Andrew Walston added 10 points.

