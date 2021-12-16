Drizzle
Allen lifts Abilene Christian past CS Bakersfield 69-59

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Allen had 16 points off the bench to carry Abilene Christian to a 69-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.

Coryon Mason had 11 points for Abilene Christian (7-2). Damien Daniels added six rebounds.

Kaleb Higgins had 17 points for the Roadrunners (4-3). Justin Edler-Davis added 13 points. Justin McCall had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

