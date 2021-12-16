Drizzle
Allegri leads E. Washington over Multnomah 95-56

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had a career-high 23 points as Eastern Washington easily defeated NAIA member Multnomah 95-56 on Wednesday night.

Mason Landdeck had 15 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (6-5). Ethan Price added 12 points and nine rebounds. Linton Acliese III had 10 points.

Terin Johnson had 11 points and three blocks for the Lions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

