Buzzer-beater 3 lifts Elon past Winthrop 63-61

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jerald Gillens-Butler hit a 3-point from the left wing with 1.3 seconds left and Michael Graham had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead Elon to a 63-61 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night, ending the Phoenix’s seven-game losing streak.

Drew Buggs had a decent look from just inside half court for Winthrop as time expired.

It was the only basket from Gillens-Butler.

The Elon women beat UNC Greensboro 52-49 when Brie Perpignan converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left.

Hunter Woods had 11 points for Elon (3-8). Hunter McIntosh added six assists.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (6-5). Patrick Good added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com