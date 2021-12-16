Drizzle
Mahan scores 18 to lift UCF past Temple 65-48

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Mahan posted 18 points as Central Florida beat Temple 65-48 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for Central Florida (7-2). Tyem Freeman added 14 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Walker had 12 rebounds.

Temple totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeremiah Williams had 11 points for the Owls (6-5). Damian Dunn added 10 points. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

