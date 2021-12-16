Drizzle
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gibbs scores 16 to lift Jacksonville St. past FIU 66-59

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 66-59 on Wednesday night.

Juwan Perdue added 14 points for Jacksonville State (5-5).

Darian Adams, who led the Gamecocks in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2-for-12 shooting.

Tevin Brewer scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Panthers (8-3). Clevon Brown added 10 points with three blocks and Denver Jones scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 