Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nolan leads Jacksonville past Southern Miss 62-51

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 23 points as Jacksonville beat Southern Miss 62-51 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Davis had 14 points for Jacksonville (6-3).

Southern Miss scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isaih Moore added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 