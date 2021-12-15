Giles leads St. Francis (PA) past Hartford 81-66

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronell Giles Jr. had 17 points to guide St. Francis (PA) to an 81-66 victory over Hartford on Tuesday night. J

Josh Cohen and Maxwell Land added 15 points each for the Red Flash (4-5). Ramiir Dixon-Conover pitched in with 13 points and six steals.

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 23 points for the Hawks (1-9). Austin Williams added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Michael Dunne had six rebounds.

___

___

