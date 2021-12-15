Clear
Jenkins lifts Stony Brook past Central Connecticut 87-67

By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 21 points as Stony Brook rolled past Central Connecticut 87-67 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Roberts had 19 points for Stony Brook (6-4). Tykei Greene and Tyler Stephenson-Moore each had 14 points.

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-9). Jayden Brown and Trenton McLaughlin each had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

