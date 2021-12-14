Light Rain
Griesel carries North Dakota St. past Indiana St. 77-70

By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 25 points as North Dakota State topped Indiana State 77-70 on Monday night.

Grant Nelson had 18 points for North Dakota State (7-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Tyree Eady added 13 points.

Indiana State totaled 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cooper Neese scored a career-high 30 points for the Sycamores (4-6). Xavier Bledson added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

