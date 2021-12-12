Depth helps No. 22 Irish women roll past Fort Wayne 78-41

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored seven of her 12 points to help open the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for Notre Dame and the No. 22-ranked Irish women breezed past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-41 on Sunday.

Notre Dame (9-2) remains unbeaten at home (5-0) placing six in double-figure scoring. Miles, Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson each scored 12, Dodson with five blocked shots. Anaya Peoples and Abby Prohaska scored 10 each and Maddy Westbeld added 11.

Peoples pulled down nine rebounds and Miles eight as Notre Dame outrebounded Purdue Fort Wayne 47-30.

Riley Ott scored 21 points to lead the Mastodons (4-6), who have lost three in a row. Ott was 9-for-28 shooting, roughly half the team’s totals (16 of 56).

Notre Dame held Purdue Fort Wayne to three field goals — and scoreless for the last 3:12 — in the first quarter to lead 16-7, pushed the lead to double digits on a Peoples layup early in the second quarter and cruised.

Notre Dame smothered Purdue Fort Wayne 22-6 in the final 10 minutes, allowing the Mastodons to make just three of 16 shots and no trips to the free throw line.

Next up for Notre Dame is a return to ACC play against visiting Pitt on Dec. 19. Purdue Fort Wayne entertains Indiana State Dec. 20 before kicking off Horizon League play on the 30th.

