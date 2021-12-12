Cloudy
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gilyard scores 13 to lead Richmond past Toledo 72-69

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard posted 13 points, seven assists and five steals as Richmond narrowly defeated Toledo 72-69 on Saturday night.

Tyler Burton had 17 points and nine rebounds for Richmond (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 14 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds.

Richmond totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 18 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 13 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Rollins, who led the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 21 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 