Anosike carries CS Fullerton past Life Pacific 87-59

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 20 points as Cal State Fullerton easily defeated Life Pacific 87-59 on Saturday night.

Anosike made 9 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Jalen Harris had 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (5-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added five steals. Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia had eight rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton posted a season-high 21 assists.

Cal State Fullerton dominated the first half and led 48-20 at the break. The Titans’ 48 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Ethan Galang had 19 points for the Warriors. Pedro Leal-Cruz added 12 points, six rebounds and six steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com