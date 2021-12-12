Mostly Cloudy
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mason scores 21, leads Abilene Christian over Drexel 73-56

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason matched his career high with 21 points and Abilene Christian rolled to a 73-56 victory over Drexel on Saturday night.

Mahki Morris had 11 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who have now won six straight games.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 12 points for the Dragons (4-5). Trevion Brown added 11 points and Mate Okros scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 