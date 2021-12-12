Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gibson scores 24 to carry Towson past Coppin State 89-75

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Gibson had a career-high 24 points, Towson made 16 3-pointers and the Tigers defeated Coppin State 89-75 on Saturday.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-4). Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points. Charles Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Towson totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the visiting team, while the 44 second-half points for Coppin State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 22 points for the Eagles (1-13), who have lost eight in a row. Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 