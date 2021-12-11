Mosley carries Missouri State past Oral Roberts 69-60

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 25 points as Missouri State defeated Oral Roberts 69-60 on Saturday.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points for the Bears (6-4). Gaige Prim added 10 points.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (5-5). DeShang Weaver added 15 points. Kareem Thompson had seven points and 12 rebounds.

