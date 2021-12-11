Hamilton leads UNLV past Hartford 95-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored a season-high 33 points as UNLV defeated Hartford 95-78 on Saturday. Donovan Williams added 32 points for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Jordan McCabe had 8 points and 11 assists for UNLV (6-5). Royce Hamm Jr. added seven rebounds and three blocks.

UNLV totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.

D.J. Mitchell had 19 points for the Hawks (1-8). David Shriver added 18 points and eight rebounds. Austin Williams had 15 points.

Hunter Marks, who was second on the Hawks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

