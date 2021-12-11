Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hopkins scores 17 to lead Siena over Holy Cross 72-59

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Hopkins posted 17 points as Siena got past Holy Cross 72-59 on Saturday.

Anthony Gaines had 14 points and six assists for Siena (4-6). Jackson Stormo also scored 14 points. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

Siena totaled 38 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Judson Martindale added 14 points. Kyrell Luc had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 