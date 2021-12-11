Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had a career-high 24 points to guide Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri State 78-65 on Saturday.

Jarred Godfrey finished with 16 points for the Mastodons (5-5).

Phillip Russell had 17 points to lead the Redhawks (5-5). Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Chris Harris had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com