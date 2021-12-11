Cloudy
Williams with 20, Louisiana Tech beats Louisiana-Lafayette

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had a career-high 20 points as Louisiana Tech got past Louisiana-Lafayette 78-69 on Saturday.

Amorie Archibald had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Brown scored a career-high 30 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4), making 13 of 18 field goals. Joe Charles added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

