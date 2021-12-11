Oklahoma women beat No. 16 BYU; spoil Graham’s 10 3-pointers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Taylor Robertson added 23 points and Oklahoma beat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime on Friday night, spoiling Tegan Graham’s 10 3-pointer performance.

Oklahoma’s first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 wins in just her 10th season as a head coach, following a nine-year stint at Drake.

Oklahoma led 76-69 with 4:32 left in regulation before Oregon State made four 3-pointers in the final four minutes — with three by Graham, including a go-ahead make at 1:09. Skylar Vann tied it at 83 with a layup.

Paisley Harding put BYU ahead 89-88 in overtime with 3 minutes remaining, but it was the final made field goal for the Cougars as Oklahoma closed on an 11-0 run.

Kennady Tucker and Nevaeh Tot each scored 11 points for Oklahoma (9-1), which has only lost to then-No. 9 Oregon 98-93.

Graham set a program record by making 10 of 17 3-pointers for BYU (8-1). Harding, coming off a 33-point performance in an 85-80 victory over Utah, was held to seven points on 3-of-17 shooting. Shaylee Gonzales added 24 points, also making 10 field goals, and Lauren Gustin had 13 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Graham made 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first half and her 18 points helped BYU to a 41-37 lead at the break. Gustin grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half for BYU and Williams led Oklahoma in scoring and rebounding with 10 points and nine boards.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25