Penn lifts Bellarmine past Asbury College 87-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Bellarmine easily defeated Asbury College 87-55 on Thursday night.

Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming added 15 points each for the Knights.

Garrett Tipton had 10 points for Bellarmine (4-6).

Bellarmine scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Nick Fort had 13 points for the Eagles. John Shoulders added 12 points. Will O’Bryan had three points.

