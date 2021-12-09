Cloudy
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Knight III leads S. Utah past Utah Valley 60-56

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III posted 16 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Utah Valley 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for Southern Utah (6-3), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-2), whose seven-game win streak ended. Connor Harding added 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 