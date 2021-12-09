Cloudy
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Julien carries Louisiana past McNeese St. 83-68

By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 20 points as Louisiana topped McNeese State 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Brown had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3). Isaiah Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Lewis had 14 points for the Cowboys (3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 11 points. Collin Warren had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 