Davis scores 19 to lead SMU past Dayton 77-69

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 19 points as SMU defeated Dayton 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Zhuric Phelps had 13 points for SMU (8-3), which earned its fifth straight win. Zach Nutall added 11 points. Michael Weathers had 10 points and seven rebounds.

DaRon Holmes II had 15 points for the Flyers (6-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Weaver added 14 points. Malachi Smith had 13 points and six assists.

