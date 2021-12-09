Cloudy
Saint Bonaventure tops Loyola (Md) 84-71

By AP News

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece as St. Bonaventure beat Loyola (Md.) 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 16 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (8-1). Quadry Adams added 12 points. Holmes also had nine assists.

Jaylin Andrews had 20 points for the Greyhounds (5-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Veljko Ilic, Milos Ilic and Cameron Spencer each had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

