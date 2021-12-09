Mack scores 28 to lead Wofford over Gardner-Webb 78-70

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had a career-high 28 points plus 13 rebounds as Wofford defeated Gardner-Webb 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Max Klesmit had 16 points for Wofford (7-3). Ryan Larson added 13 points. Isaiah Bigelow had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5). Jordan Sears added 12 points and D’Maurian Williams had 11 points.

