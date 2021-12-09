Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ortiz lifts North Alabama past Alabama A&M 56-45

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 12 points off the bench to lead North Alabama to a 56-45 win over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.

Damian Forrest had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Jalen Johnson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 