Joens sisters lead No. 15 Iowa State women over No. 12 Iowa

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Joens sisters, Ashley and Aubrey, each had a double-double for the second game in a row and No. 15 Iowa State edged No. 12 Iowa 77-70 on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

The game, a first when both were ranked in the top 15, wasn’t decided until Ashley Joens made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds.

It was billed as a battle between senior Ashley Joens, who moved up to third on the Cyclones career list with 1,888 points, and Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season at 26.6 points.

Ashley Joens, a native of Iowa City, the home of Iowa, had 26 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a steal. Clark, from West DeMoines, had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Aubrey Joens scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lexie Donarski scored 16 points for the Cyclones (9-1).

Monika Czinano scored 13 points and McKenna Warnock 11 for the Hawkeyes (5-2), who lead the series 29-23. Kate Martin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Iowa State scored nine straight in the second quarter and then took a 34-22 lead on an Aubrey Joens 3 pointer with four minutes to go. The Hawkeyes got back in it with seven straight points and the game was tight the rest of the way.

Czinano, who had 11 of her points in the third quarter, helped Iowa regain a lead but Iowa State had a 7-0 run and led 57-54 entering the fourth. The Hawkeyes got within two early but both teams shot poorly down the stretch as they did most of the game.

Iowa was 9 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 41% overall. Clark was 10 of 26, 4 of 12 behind the arc. Czinano, who led the nation in shooting last season, was 5 of 13.

The Hawkeyes were 5 of 6 from the foul line, where ISU was 16 of 22.

Iowa State shot 39%, going 9 of 28 behind the arc. Ashley Joens attempted a career-high 28 shots, making nine.

