Clear
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murphy carries Belmont past Saint Louis 64-59

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grayson Murphy had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Belmont edged past Saint Louis 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-3). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and four blocks.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 21 points for the Billikens (7-3). Yuri Collins added 11 points and six assists. Marten Linssen had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 