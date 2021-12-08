Djogo leads Northeastern over UMass 82-76

BOSTON (AP) — Nikola Djogo posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Northeastern topped UMass 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Shaquille Walters had 16 points for Northeastern (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points and seven rebounds. Vito Cubrilo had 10 points.

Rich Kelly scored a season-high 25 points for the Minutemen (6-4). Noah Fernandes added 24 points and seven assists. Trent Buttrick had 15 points and nine rebounds.

