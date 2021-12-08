Austin’s double-double sends High Point over Guilford 64-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry High Point to a 64-59 win over Guilford on Tuesday night.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (5-4). Bryant Randleman added 15 points.

Julius Burch had 19 points to pace the Quakers. Liam Ward added 13 points, while Tyler Dearman scored 10.

